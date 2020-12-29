Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $91,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $37.02. 379,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,539,531. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $205.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.86. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

