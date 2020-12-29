Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Anglo American (NGLOY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS: NGLOY) recently:

12/21/2020 – Anglo American had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/14/2020 – Anglo American had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/14/2020 – Anglo American had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/10/2020 – Anglo American had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/24/2020 – Anglo American had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/9/2020 – Anglo American was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

Shares of NGLOY stock opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. Anglo American plc has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

