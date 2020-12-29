Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $465.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.89 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

WB stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.39. The company had a trading volume of 253,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,667. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.19. Weibo has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CLSA raised their price target on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.56.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

