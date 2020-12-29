Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Price Target Raised to $47.50 at CLSA

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at CLSA from $42.50 to $47.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. CLSA’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. Weibo has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $52.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.19.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $465.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.89 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 14.2% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,356,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,861,000 after purchasing an additional 293,086 shares during the last quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 21.8% during the second quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International now owns 1,465,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,238,000 after purchasing an additional 262,461 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Weibo by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 414,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,095,000 after acquiring an additional 47,451 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Weibo by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 396,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 178,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Weibo by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

