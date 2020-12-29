Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund (NYSE:PAI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.45

Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.45 and traded as high as $15.99. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund shares last traded at $15.88, with a volume of 13,395 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 190.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund (NYSE:PAI)

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

