Whitemud Resources Inc. (WMK.V) (CVE:WMK) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Whitemud Resources Inc. (WMK.V) (CVE:WMK) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.13. Whitemud Resources Inc. (WMK.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 10,300 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.87 million and a PE ratio of 35.00.

About Whitemud Resources Inc. (WMK.V) (CVE:WMK)

Whitemud Resources Inc engages in mining, processing, producing, and marketing kaolin and metakaolin. The company operates in two segments, Metakaolin and Commodities. It also manages and markets liquefied petroleum gas commodities and hydrocarbon products. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

