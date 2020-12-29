Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) (TSE:WLLW) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.10

Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) (TSE:WLLW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.06, with a volume of 350232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.63. The company has a market cap of C$101.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38.

About Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) (TSE:WLLW)

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, produces plant derived compounds for the pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries in Canada. It primarily focuses on the production of cannabinoids for the treatment for pain, anxiety, obesity, cancer, and brain disorders.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.