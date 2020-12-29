Winnebago Industries (WGO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) in the last few weeks:

12/23/2020 – Winnebago Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Winnebago has been riding on the strength of its acquisitions. The company’s notable buyouts include Grand Design and Chris-Craft in 2016 and 2018, respectively, which bolstered the firm’s footprint in the outdoor lifestyle market. The firm's towable segment is gaining from high revenues and margins. Winnebago's Newmar buyout has further boosted its portfolio and added high-end motorized products to the existing Winnebago brand line-up. The company's strong balance sheet and record backlog of new orders are other tailwinds. However, rising input costs and tariff woes in China are likely to affect the firm. The company’s rising operational expenses is also a cause of concern. Moreover, coronavirus-led sluggish economy may weigh on the prospects of the firm. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance .”

12/22/2020 – Winnebago Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Northcoast Research from $67.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Winnebago Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $63.00 to $73.00.

12/22/2020 – Winnebago Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $63.00 to $73.00.

12/21/2020 – Winnebago Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Winnebago Industries was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

12/8/2020 – Winnebago Industries was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/1/2020 – Winnebago Industries is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2020 – Winnebago Industries was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of WGO opened at $63.70 on Tuesday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $72.65. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.10.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $793.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $53,705.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,256.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 297.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 60,900 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 17.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth $8,670,000. Shellback Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 110,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 119.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 205,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,597,000 after purchasing an additional 111,596 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

