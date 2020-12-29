WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

WKEY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.41. The company had a trading volume of 275,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,253. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $85.75 million and a PE ratio of -2.00. WISeKey International has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI.

