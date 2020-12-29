Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

Wolverine World Wide has increased its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Wolverine World Wide has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

WWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $30,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,527.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $759,280 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

