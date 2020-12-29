Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:WISH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.16

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WISH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.16 and last traded at $18.64, with a volume of 7848767 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65.

Wright Investors’ Service Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WISH)

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management and financial advisory services. It deals with equities, fixed income, and asset allocation products. The company was founded on March 10, 1998 and is headquartered in Mount Kisco, NY.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Wright Investors' Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Investors' Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.