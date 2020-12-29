Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XPER. ValuEngine cut Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Xperi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of XPER stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $20.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,843. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Xperi has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.72 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.00 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. Research analysts expect that Xperi will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $128,239.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,002.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Xperi by 123.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 54,737 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Xperi by 80.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 23,424 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Xperi in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Xperi by 25,426.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Xperi in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

