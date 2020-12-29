Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Yatra Online posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yatra Online.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Yatra Online in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mak Capital One LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 7,800,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,513 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,613,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Yatra Online by 68.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 59,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Yatra Online by 450.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

YTRA stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Yatra Online has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yatra Online (YTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.