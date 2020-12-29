Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on YEXT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.61.

YEXT opened at $16.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.68. Yext has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. Yext’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yext will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 48,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $726,735.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,932,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,168,449.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $51,863.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,308 shares in the company, valued at $549,559.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,907 shares of company stock worth $3,971,769 over the last ninety days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Yext during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Yext by 263.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Yext by 100.0% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yext by 292.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Yext by 124.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

