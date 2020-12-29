YFValue (YFV) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,534.00

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. One YFValue token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on exchanges. YFValue has a market cap of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00024685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00141621 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00196854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.00604899 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.00324375 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018279 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00055783 BTC.

About YFValue

YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 tokens. YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance. The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance.

YFValue Token Trading

YFValue can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFValue should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YFValue using one of the exchanges listed above.

