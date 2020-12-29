YOU COIN (YOU) Price Tops $0.0052 on Top Exchanges

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. One YOU COIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and $512,684.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00026777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00138538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00598234 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00173172 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.72 or 0.00317272 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00019742 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00054613 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2.

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

