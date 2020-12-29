Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.49 Million

Equities analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will report sales of $72.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.00 million and the highest is $79.97 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance posted sales of $81.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full-year sales of $286.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $279.00 million to $293.95 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $293.38 million, with estimates ranging from $262.50 million to $324.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%.

ARI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, December 4th.

ARI traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $11.58. 1,101,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,634. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 237.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 106.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 12,071 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 15.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 326,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 390.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 31,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 82,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

