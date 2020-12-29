Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) will announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.31. Capstar Financial posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.49 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 16.15%.

CSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Capstar Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Capstar Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of CSTR stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,997. The firm has a market cap of $313.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. Capstar Financial has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $16.83.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 4,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $52,464.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 265,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $30,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 263,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,728.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,244 shares of company stock worth $135,053. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the third quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Capstar Financial by 382.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Capstar Financial by 148.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capstar Financial by 13.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Capstar Financial during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

