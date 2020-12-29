Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Culp reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Culp had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Culp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of CULP traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,907. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16. Culp has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The company has a market capitalization of $187.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Culp by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 19,431 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Culp by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 87,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Culp by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Culp by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

