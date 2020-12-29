Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to Announce $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will report earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $1.03. Henry Schein posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

HSIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 23.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,688. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.33 and its 200-day moving average is $63.65. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

