Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.38 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will report $24.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.20 million. Luna Innovations posted sales of $19.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full-year sales of $81.33 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $92.63 million, with estimates ranging from $92.00 million to $93.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.15 million.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Luna Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,189 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 22,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 553.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUNA stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,060. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $295.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 1.25. Luna Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solutions for distributed strain and temperature measurements; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

