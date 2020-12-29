Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to Post $1.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to post earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62. SL Green Realty reported earnings of $1.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year earnings of $7.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $7.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $6.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.21%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 38.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.70. 1,287,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $96.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.85. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

