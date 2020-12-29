Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to post $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. Toll Brothers also reported sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year sales of $8.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.68 billion to $9.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,687. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

