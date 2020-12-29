Zacks: Analysts Expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.03 Million

Equities analysts expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to announce sales of $261.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $246.58 million to $273.39 million. Brixmor Property Group posted sales of $293.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.31). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.32.

BRX traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.22. 1,828,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,464,448. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 471.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

