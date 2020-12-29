Zacks: Analysts Expect Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Centogene’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.12). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Centogene will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Centogene.

Get Centogene alerts:

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNTG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Centogene in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Kempen & Co started coverage on shares of Centogene in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Centogene stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12. Centogene has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $28.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Centogene by 135.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 242,941 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Centogene by 534.2% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 374,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 315,615 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Centogene during the third quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Centogene during the third quarter valued at about $827,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Centogene by 44.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centogene (CNTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.