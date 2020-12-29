Zacks: Analysts Expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Analysts expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to announce $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.04. Incyte posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $620.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $135,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Incyte by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Incyte by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Incyte by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 31,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Incyte by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 27,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Incyte stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of -54.69 and a beta of 0.97. Incyte has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $110.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.33.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

