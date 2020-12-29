Zacks: Analysts Expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will announce $9.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.80 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $7.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $29.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.50 million to $29.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $28.95 million, with estimates ranging from $28.90 million to $29.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 million.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 95,414 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 29,527 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,583 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,013. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.44. The company has a market cap of $34.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.74. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.