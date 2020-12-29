Zacks: Analysts Expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to Post $0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.02. Redfin posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

RDFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Redfin from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Redfin from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.07.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $73.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.63 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.90. Redfin has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $83.71.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $227,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,380.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $2,457,000.00. Insiders have sold 80,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,522,112 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at $697,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the second quarter valued at $664,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Redfin by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Redfin by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

