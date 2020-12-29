Zacks: Analysts Expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.26. RingCentral reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on RNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.77.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $384.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,209. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $330.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.64. RingCentral has a one year low of $134.85 and a one year high of $405.46. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.02 and a beta of 0.53.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.11, for a total value of $149,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.09, for a total transaction of $269,747.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 168,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,971,069.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,529 shares of company stock worth $76,746,331 over the last ninety days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 54.3% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

