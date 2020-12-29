Zacks: Analysts Expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Spire’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.43. Spire reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cfra cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

NYSE SR traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $63.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50. Spire has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $87.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.21 and its 200-day moving average is $60.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Spire by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,065,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,688,000 after acquiring an additional 347,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Spire by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spire by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Spire by 516.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 400,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 335,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spire by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 362,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after purchasing an additional 85,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

