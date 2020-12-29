Zacks: Analysts Expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.98 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to announce sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.02 billion. Unum Group posted sales of $3.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year sales of $11.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.83 billion to $12.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.13 billion to $12.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

UNM opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average of $18.90. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

