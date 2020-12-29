Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will post sales of $1.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Celanese posted sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year sales of $5.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Celanese from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.20.

Shares of CE opened at $127.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Celanese has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $138.31.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $87,502.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,184.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 499,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

