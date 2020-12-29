Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) will post sales of $7.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.98 million to $8.00 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted sales of $6.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year sales of $31.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.46 million to $32.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $32.43 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $34.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 78.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHMI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

In other news, Director Regina Lowrie sold 11,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $99,779.12. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHMI. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter worth $1,804,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 114.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 339,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 181,349 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 164.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 263,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 163,700 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the third quarter worth $557,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 22,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

CHMI traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.33. 1,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,406. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $16.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35. The company has a market cap of $159.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.58%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.73%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.