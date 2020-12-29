Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to Post $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Enterprise Financial Services reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.24). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $75.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.93 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EFSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.32. 69,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,507. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.10.

In other news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $57,645.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,770,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,451.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,980 shares of company stock worth $3,416,984. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 653.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

