Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Equillium, Inc. (NYSE:EQ) to Post -$0.40 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Equillium, Inc. (NYSE:EQ) will announce ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equillium’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.33). Equillium reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equillium will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Equillium.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09.

EQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

In other Equillium news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $37,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,176 shares in the company, valued at $57,714.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,199,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equillium by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,585,000 after acquiring an additional 625,788 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equillium in the second quarter worth $221,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Equillium in the third quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Equillium during the third quarter valued at about $331,000.

EQ traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $5.91. The company had a trading volume of 182,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,158. Equillium has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

