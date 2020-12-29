Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.41 Million

Equities analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will announce sales of $61.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.94 million. GrowGeneration reported sales of $25.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year sales of $197.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $197.52 million to $198.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $344.44 million, with estimates ranging from $340.88 million to $348.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $55.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.26 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

In other GrowGeneration news, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $223,187.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,079.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren Lampert sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $4,198,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 971,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,739,496.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,487 shares of company stock worth $23,075,797 in the last ninety days. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth $11,366,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth $10,000,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth $6,156,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,414,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,589,000 after purchasing an additional 468,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 246,038 shares during the last quarter. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GRWG traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,259,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,255. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $43.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 770.35 and a beta of 3.10.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

