Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) to Announce -$0.60 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.70). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.48) to ($1.96). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05).

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $17.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,255. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.05. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.75.

In other news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 150,700 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $3,167,714.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,329.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSA. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 2,443,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,269,000 after acquiring an additional 547,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,829,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 632,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,714,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,697,000 after acquiring an additional 514,431 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $17,760,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 90,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.