Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) to Announce -$0.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.70). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.48) to ($1.96). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05).

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $17.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,255. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.05. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.75.

In other news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 150,700 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $3,167,714.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,329.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSA. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 2,443,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,269,000 after acquiring an additional 547,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,829,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 632,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,714,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,697,000 after acquiring an additional 514,431 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $17,760,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 90,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

