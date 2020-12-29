Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. Mueller Water Products reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MWA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

In other Mueller Water Products news, CAO Michael S. Nancarrow sold 3,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $46,722.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $180,373.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,495.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $381,434. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 236.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 9.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MWA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.13. 11,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,639. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

