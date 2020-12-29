Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Oramed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.73). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.95) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.69 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 230.07% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%.

ORMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 197,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 15,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 16,963 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $91,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORMP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.49. The company had a trading volume of 311,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,886. The firm has a market cap of $106.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $5.88.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

