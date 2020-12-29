Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to Post -$0.39 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.63). Arcus Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.35). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $64.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 745.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Arcus Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.49. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $66,367.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 37,996 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

