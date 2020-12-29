Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) will report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.01. Cytosorbents reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 30.45%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cytosorbents in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cytosorbents has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Cytosorbents stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $353.21 million, a P/E ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 17.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,481,000 after acquiring an additional 407,749 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 19.2% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,421,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 228,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 9.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 53,618 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 13.4% in the third quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 190,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 147.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 111,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

