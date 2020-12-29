Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.96 Million

Analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will announce sales of $146.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $151.20 million. Inter Parfums reported sales of $177.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year sales of $501.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $497.05 million to $506.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $629.00 million, with estimates ranging from $620.30 million to $637.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $160.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.80 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. Inter Parfums’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on IPAR. BidaskClub upgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.88.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $290,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,146. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 15.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 906,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,841,000 after acquiring an additional 123,790 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 492,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,694,000 after acquiring an additional 52,561 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 139.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 233,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 135,907 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 308.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 146,943 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,267,000. 49.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.54 and a beta of 0.96. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $34.20 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.29.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

