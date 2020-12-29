Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings. Lannett posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lannett.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Lannett had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $126.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Lannett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE LCI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.32. 4,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,549. Lannett has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33. The firm has a market cap of $263.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Lannett during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Lannett by 7.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Lannett by 19.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lannett by 9.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 26,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lannett (LCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.