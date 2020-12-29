Zacks: Brokerages Expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to Announce $1.67 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.69. MasTec reported earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on MTZ. TheStreet raised MasTec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays increased their target price on MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on MasTec from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.15.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $204,761.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,521.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 23,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $1,332,026.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,301 shares of company stock worth $2,282,928 in the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 65.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

MTZ traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.63. 8,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,804. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. MasTec has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $71.11.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

