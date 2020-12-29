Zacks: Brokerages Expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to Announce $0.55 EPS

Analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.61. Meta Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $105.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.60 million.

CASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

In other news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 5,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $160,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,610,232.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $340,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,987 shares of company stock worth $1,504,643. 4.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 62.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 97.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 44.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

CASH opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

