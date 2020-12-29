Zacks: Brokerages Expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will post sales of $52.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.91 million. Puma Biotechnology posted sales of $62.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year sales of $224.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $224.51 million to $225.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $239.36 million, with estimates ranging from $221.10 million to $258.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.40). Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 246.80%. The company had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 5.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 18.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. Puma Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18. The company has a market cap of $429.03 million, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.17.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

