Zacks: Brokerages Expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SJW Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.36. SJW Group reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SJW Group.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $165.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.23 million.

SJW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SJW Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

SJW opened at $69.04 on Tuesday. SJW Group has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $74.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 75.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 71.91%.

In other news, insider Andrew F. Walters sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $328,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $67,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,448 shares of company stock worth $433,747. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 292.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 24,142 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 48.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 86.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SJW Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SJW Group (SJW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.