Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) to Sell

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $257.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Burlington Stores have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Although the company reported better-than-expected results in third-quarter fiscal 2020, its top line continued to decline year over year. The top line fell year over year mainly owing to soft comparable-store sales. Sales trends were challenging in August due to a deficiency in inventory levels and late back-to-school purchases. Management also stated that the fourth quarter was off to a weak start with comps declining low-double digits through Nov 24. Nonetheless, it saw early encouraging signs with respect to Burlington 2.0 Off-Price Full Potential Strategy. This strategy focuses on improving the execution of the off-price model. Going ahead, it continues to plan the business conservatively, with a focus on tight control over liquidity, inventory and costs.”

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Burlington Stores from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

BURL stock traded up $2.39 on Tuesday, hitting $260.71. 18,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,171. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $259.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total transaction of $3,423,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,710 shares in the company, valued at $13,399,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,581,960.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,942.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,465 shares of company stock worth $8,181,724 over the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 46.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 18.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,485.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 205,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,689,000 after acquiring an additional 192,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.