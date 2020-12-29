Zacks Investment Research Lowers Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) to Sell

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company’s product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Agenus from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Agenus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

AGEN traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,096,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,009. Agenus has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $602.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.93.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Agenus by 573.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in Agenus by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 16,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

