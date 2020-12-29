Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.25

Shares of Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.25 and last traded at $55.94, with a volume of 4795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.79.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZLNDY. UBS Group raised Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. AlphaValue raised Zalando to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Get Zalando alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.51 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 1.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zalando SE will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zalando Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.